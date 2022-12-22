PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound is closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning.

The road is closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, according to PennDOT.

“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear,” PennDOT said.

Speed limits on several other Central Pennsylvania highways were reduced Thursday morning due to the winter weather.