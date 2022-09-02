HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable for that date, which caused the date to be switched.

A one-and-a-half-month detour will be in place while the existing bridge is being torn down. The new bridge is expected to be constructed on an accelerated schedule. The bridge is now expected to remain closed until early November.

This project consists of the replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other construction.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place, with the detour marked in orange.