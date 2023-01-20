LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT will be implementing ramp closures and rolling roadblocks as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in Lancaster County.

Starting Friday, Jan. 20, from 1-2 p.m., PennDOT will close the off-ramp from Route 30 westbound to Route 23 westbound (Walnut Street). The on-ramp from Route 23 eastbound to Route 30 westbound will also be closed for blasting operations.

There will also be rolling roadblocks in both directions on Route 30 between the New Holland and Greenfield Road exits.

Weather permitting, the work will happen between 1 and 2 p.m. through Feb. 3, PennDOT said.