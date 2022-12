LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of U.S. 30 westbound were closed in Lancaster County Tuesday morning due to a vehicle fire, according to 511PA. As of 9:20 a.m., the road had partially reopened, although a lane restriction remained in place, according to 511PA.

The vehicle fire occurred on U.S. 30 westbound at Route 741, 511PA said at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is not known at this time when the road may reopen or if there were any injuries.