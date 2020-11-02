Sandhill Road in Hershey closed until Tuesday, effective immediately

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Utility crews completing construction along Sandhill Road and Cherry Drive have encountered a sinkhole, causing all north and southbound traffic to be closed until Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Sandhill Road between Cherry Drive and Forest Ave. have been closed to all north and southbound vehicular traffic, effective immediately.
The Derry Township Police Department anticipates that the road will re-open Tuesday afternoon.
