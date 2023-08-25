PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that his Administration will fund 58 transportation projects across the state using $49.6 million in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

The projects include highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our Commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity,” Shapiro said. “Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently.”

37 counties will be receiving grant funding for various projects. The goal of the program is to assist local municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure in their communities.

“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”

Six Midstate counties are among those that will receive portions of this grant funding. These include Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Mifflin and York Counties. In total, $9,243,832 these Midstate projects are planned to receive.

In these counties the funding will be given for the following projects:

Cumberland County:

Shippensburg Borough – $1,000,000 to extend the existing Dykeman Road between Shippensburg Borough and Shippensburg Township. PennDOT says this will improve inter-municipal connectivity and relieve severe traffic congestion on US Route 11 and adjacent streets in downtown Shippensburg.

Dauphin County:

Township of South Hanover – $3,000,000 to reconnect Hayshed and Red Top Roads to reduce accidents at Red Top Rd/SR 39; utilize existing signalized intersection at Hayshed Rd/SR 39. PennDOT says this will provide a safer route for emergency service, expand the multimodal trail system, and provide connectivity to SR 39.

Franklin County:

Borough of Greencastle – $41,307 for improvements to North Washington Street. PennDOT says this will provide greater walkability, ADA access, roadway travel, protection of local landmarks, and mitigation of safety hazards.

WCN Properties, LP – $2,000,000 to extend, Archer Drive, from its current end at Lighthouse Road to Overcash Road. PennDOT says this project will improve local transportation safety and provide additional truck access in an industrial zone.

Juniata County:

Milford Township – $1,538,462 to replace two structurally deficient and weight-restricted timber bridges on Sheesley Road with concrete box culverts. According to PennDOT, the bridges are 100 feet apart and are the only entrance for about 30 homes, farms, and a trucking company.

Mifflin County:

Armagh Township – $556,923 to replace sidewalk and curbing along South Main Street in downtown Milroy. PennDOT says this will improve pedestrian access throughout the town and will include pedestrian crossings, ADA ramps, street lighting, street trees, and brick accent pavers.

York County:

Newberry Township – $332,207 to replace the Pleasant Drive Bridge. According to PennDOT, the bridge is currently in a state of disrepair and traffic has been limited to vehicles with a 5-ton maximum weight, restricting access and deliveries to nearby residents.

Spring Garden Township – $774,924 to replace the Rathton Road Bridge. PennDOT says this bridge requires immediate mitigation due to the advanced deterioration of the metal arch. The department says the substructure of the bridge will be replaced with a precast, reinforced concrete box culvert.

The next round of applications for grant funding under the Multimodal Transportation Fund will open September 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. The application deadline will be 4 p.m. on November 10, 2023.

PennDOT plans to announce grant recipients next year for funding that will be available in July 2024.