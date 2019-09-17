Short-term closures on Route 322 westbound

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Tuesday, PennDOT issued an update on its barrier installation project, covering more than 13 miles of roadway in Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties.

The project will enhance safety for motorists and reduce the potential for head-on collisions on high-volume traffic routes.

Starting Sept. 19, the contractor will implement short-term closures of the passing lane on Route 322 westward between Reedsville and Milroy.

Crews will continue to replace and reinforce the median that exists on Route 322 in Mifflin County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is contracted for the $3.3 project, expected to finish by mid-December.

All work is weather and schedule dependent.

