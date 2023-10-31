HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be short term traffic stops on Route 22 near Interstate 81 in Harrisburg next week.

The stops, which will affect Route 22 westbound on Route 22/322 eastbound will be in place to allow for overhead sign removal. Weather permitting, the work will take place on Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning.

Courtesy PennDOT

There will be periodic 15-minute stoppages overnight while the work is being completed.

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert, follow work zone signs, and slow down when approaching work areas.