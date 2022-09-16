HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that shoulder closures are planned on Interstate 83 between Exit 48: Union Depoist Road and Exit 50: Jonestown Road near Harrisburg.

On Monday, Sept. 19, and Tuesday, Sept. 20, the inside shoulder of Interstate 83 will be closed in both directions. This is so bridge inspections can take place on the bridges that are located between the two exits. Work will last in these areas from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the days listed above.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the inside shoulder of Interstate 83 north and the left lane of Interstate 83 south will be closed for this work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Below is a map of where the closures will be taking place, weather permitting.