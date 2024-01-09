(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday the speed limits on several major roadways have been temporarily reduced due to winter weather.

There are restrictions in place across much of the Commonwealth including in parts of the Midstate.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, and warning those who must drive that speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

The entirety of Interstate 99

Route 22/322 between I-99 and Route 17 — Millerstown

North and west of the Midstate, the speed limit on Interstate 80 has also been reduced to to 55 mph between exits 42 and 242.

The speed limit has also been lowered to 45 mph on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76) between Milepost 226.5 and 90.7, and between Interchanges 226-Carlisle and 91-Donegal westbound.

On the eastbound side of the interstate the speed limit will be also be 45 mph between Milepost 90.7 and 226.5, and between Interchanges 91-Donegal and 226-Carlisle.

On roadways with speed limit reductions, commercial vehicles are also being directed to travel in the right lane only.

PennDOT is reminding allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks, never to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials and to keep an emergency kit for their vehicles.

Motorists can stay up to date on road conditions using www.511PA.com.