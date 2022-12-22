PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Speed limits are being reduced on Pennsylvania highways Thursday morning as winter weather makes its way into the area.

According to 511PA, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following roads:

I-81 between the Maryland state line and Exit 151A: I-80 East – Stroudsburg

U.S. 15 between the Maryland state line and the exit for PA 581 East/to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey

I-83 between the Maryland state line and the end of the highway

PA 581

I-283 from beginning to end

Additionally, commercial vehicles should drive in the right lane only on those roadways, 511PA noted.

You can find school delays and closings, as well as any businesses impacted by the winter weather, on the abc27 Closings page.