PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A 45-mph speed restriction is in place for interstates in several south-central Pennsylvania counties, PennDOT said on Thursday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell across the Midstate.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways, according to PennDOT:

Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin, and York counties

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties

Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Those highways are also restricted under Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, which means the following vehicles are not permitted, PennDOT noted:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches

Motorcycles

PennDOT said that although crews have been treating roads, drivers should be alert for ice and snow. Drivers also should not drive too close to plows or attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials, PennDOT said.