LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of current weather conditions, PennDOT has advised motorists of a speed restriction that is currently in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County.

According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 has been reduced to 55 miles per hour from Exit 89, the beginning of Interstate 78, to Exit 143, which is Pennsylvania Route 924 to Hazelton.

The restrictions are in effect from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning until further notice.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.