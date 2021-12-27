Speed restrictions on major highways in the Midstate due to winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has put a speed restriction in place on major highways across the Midstate due to the winter weather that has impacted the region on Monday, Dec. 27.

A 45 mph speed restriction is in place on interstates and other major roads in the Midstate. This includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties. Commercial vehicles have to stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place.

PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, but motorists should be mindful of snow and ice that may occur on back roads, bridges, and on non-treated surfaces.

Motorists can check 511pa.com for road conditions before traveling and up-to-date roadway information.