(WHTM) — As the temperature goes up, traffic accidents go up as well.

Since the cold weather broke, travel has been picking up with more vehicles and motorcycles on the road.

AAA has said it has already seen a big demand for travel and expects that to increase as we get closer to summer. That also means they are expected to see more crashes.

“We call Memorial Day to Labor Day the 100 deadliest days of the entire year. (Out of) all 365 days, that’s the time period when you’re going to see a majority of the crashes every year,” Public Relations Manager for AAA Doni Lee Spiegel said.

AAA says it’s important to pay attention to the road and constructions zones and slow down when needed.