Temporary bridge to be put in place in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary, overhead bridge across I-76 will be put in place at Milepost 250 in Dauphin County overnight on Sunday, June 27, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PCT).

The existing bridge is a single space, rigid frame reinforced concrete bridge that is about 78 feet long with a cross-section that is 37 feet from parapet to parapet. The replacement bridge is a two-span rolled steel girder structure that is 130 feet long with a cross-section that will safely accommodate foot traffic. It is anticipated to be complete by fall 2022.

The temporary bridge placement is scheduled to occur from 12:01 a.m. through 5:00 a.m. During that time, all eastbound and westbound traffic between the Harrisburg East Interchange and Lebanon Lancaster Interchange will be detoured.

Eastbound Detour — Exit the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247, and follow I-283 North to US 322 East to SR72 to then reenter the Turnpike at the Lancaster/Lebanon Interchange, Exit 266

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Westbound Detour — Exit at the Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange, exit 266, and follow SR72 North to US 322 West to I-283 South to reenter the Turnpike at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247.

A replacement bridge will be built along the existing bridge alignment. The temporary bridge will be used for traffic. Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas.