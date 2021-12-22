Three vehicle crash closes Exit 16A on I-83 South near York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A possibly fatal accident involving three vehicles has closed exit 16A: PA72 South – Queen Street off of I-83 South in York.

The scene of the crash is active and the ramp will remain closed. Those traveling on I-83 South should expect a backlog of traffic, according to PennDOT Safety Officer Fritzi Schreffler.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

For updated conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA’s website by clicking here.