Tractor-trailer crash prompts nearly 40-minute delays along Route 222 South in Manheim Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer crash is causing nearly 40-minute delays along Route 222 South near the Landis Valley Road overpass in Manheim Township Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash involves a tractor-trailer and an overturned dump truck. Drivers can expect average travel speeds near 10 miles per hour.

One lane of Route 222 South has been closed while crews clear the scene. Motorists should plan alternate routes of travel and expect delays in this area for the next hour.

