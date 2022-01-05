Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 N near Cumberland County causes delays Wednesday morning

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — While the incident has cleared, clean up is still underway on I-81 N after a tractor-trailer caught on fire near the Newville exit early Wednesday morning. Residual delays are expected for motorists.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

At the initial time of the fire, both lanes were shut down between exits 37 and 44 causing major delays as crews worked to put out the growing fire.

Dispatch confirmed with abc27 that the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. To view the conditions of major roadways, check 511pa by clicking here.