Tractor-trailer flips over embankment on I-81S, restricts lane near Middlesex Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A flipped tractor-trailer has closed a lane on I-81 southbound near Exit 49: PA 641 – High Street. There is a lane restriction reported on 511pa as of 5:26 a.m.

The tractor-trailer flipped over an embankment near the exit in Middlesex Township. Dispatch confirmed with abc27 Friday morning that the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries from the flip.

Traffic continues to move, however, motorists should expect delays in their morning commute.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.