Tractor-trailer overturned near Gap, hazmat team requested

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer has overturned near Gap and has resulted in the closure at the intersection of Route 30, according to Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons. The fire department is initiating spill control and has requested that a hazmat team join the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

