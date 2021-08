FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County Regional Police Department are reporting a crash on Route 15 on Hickory Road.

They say a tractor-trailer rear-ended an SUV as the SUV was making a right turn from Route 15 onto Hickory Road.

They warn traffic is expected to be slow for the next several hours.