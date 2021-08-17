Tractor-trailer rollover closes all southbound lanes on I-81 in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all southbound lanes on I-81 in Lebanon County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash has closed all southbound lanes between Exit 90: PA 72 – Lebanon and Exit 85: PA 934 – Anville/Ft. Indiantown Gap.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

According to PennDOT, the tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled groceries and fuel.

No word on how long the road will be closed. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story, abc27 will provide more details as they become available.