FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer rollover crash shut down I-81 on Tuesday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, I-81’s north and southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 14 after a tractor-trailer rolled over. As of 9:24 p.m., all lanes have been reopened.

PennDOT has added that the crash had closed all lanes between exit 14: PA 316 for Wayne Avenue and exit 10: PA 914 for Marion

This is a developing story. Abc 27 will provide more details as they arrive.