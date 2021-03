DAUPHIN COUNTY. Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a tractor-trailer rolled over on US-22 eastbound Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred one mile West of Front St/ Fishing Creek/Rockville. Motorists can expect delays heading into Harrisburg as roadcrews clear the scene.

The condition of those involved has yet to be determined at this time.

