CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon

According to 511PA.com, the crash was on Interstate 81 south, eight miles north of Exit 59: Pa. 581 East to US 11- Camp Hill. There was a lane restriction.

No word on injuries or how many vehicles are involved at this time.