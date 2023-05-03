SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic will be restricted during the week of May 8 on the eastbound Route 322 ramp to Penhar Drive and the Penhar Drive ramp to eastbound Route 322.

These restrictions will be put in place so PennDOT county maintenance crews can do milling and paving work on the ramps. PennDOT says that weather permitting, the work is slated to be on Monday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The eastbound 322 ramps to Penhar Drive will be closed, and traffic should go east to Mushroom Hill Road, turn left then take Grayson Road to West Penhar Drive.

PennDOT states that a traffic restriction will be in place on the ramp from Penhar Drive to eastbound Route 322. PennDOT states that traffic will be shifted onto the shoulder.

Below is a map of the area where the work will be performed.