LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Thursday, September 7 that there will be traffic restrictions in place on Monday, September 11 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster.

The restrictions will be in place to allow for a pipe installation and the work is expected to be done between 7 p.m. Monday, September 11, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 12.

While the work is being performed, traffic will be restricted to a single lane on Centerville Road between the eastbound and westbound ramps. Signals will be in flash mode and traffic will be directed by flaggers.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather. Work had originally been scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 7 but was postponed due to rain forecasts.

The pipe will be installed on the ramp from Centerville Road to westbound Route 30. During the installation, PennDOT plans to keep the ramp open and shift traffic around the work area.

The installation is expected to be completed in one night.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says delays are expected and motorists should seek alternate routes.

The pipe installation is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which includes structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guide rail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

The project includes work in the areas of Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.