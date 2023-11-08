YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be traffic restrictions next week on Interstate 83 in York County so that inspections can be performed on both the Sherman Street and Eberts Lane bridges.

Weather permitting, the inspection will be done on Monday, Nov. 13, and Tuesday, Nov. 14 on both bridges that span the interstate between Exit 19 and Exit 21 in Springettsbury Township. PennDOT stated will be alternating left and right lane restrictions in both directions of I-83 from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.