(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that there will be a traffic shift happening next week on the Route 30 Wrights Ferry Bridge.

The shift will be at the median barrier project on the bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia Borough in Lancaster County.

Courtesy PennDOT

According to PennDOT, traffic in both directions of Route 30 are currently shifted to the bridge’s right lane and shoulder.

Weather permitting, westbound traffic will be shifted back to normal next week, while eastbound traffic will be shifted toward the center median.

On Monday, November 27 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day, PennDOT says traffic will be restricted to a single lane on westbound Route 30 to allow teams to remove and repaint lines.

On Tuesday, November 28 through Thursday, November 30, traffic will be restricted to a single lane on eastbound Route 30.