DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising motorists that there will be a traffic shift scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The shift is to take place on Witmer Drive at the Route 322/Chambers Hill Road intersection in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. The barrier is scheduled to be installed along Route 322 at Witmer Driver that day as well.

Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Witmer Drive at the intersection with Route 322 on Wednesday. The long-term pattern will allow work to reconstruct the east side of Witmer Drive as well as the stormwater basin located along the east side of the road.

In addition, a barrier will be placed along both directions of Route 322 at the intersection. This will require a right lane restriction in both directions of Route 322 from approximately 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Wednesday.

The work is part of the reconstruction of the intersection of Route 322 with Greyson Road and Chambers Hill Road in the township. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

PennDOT says that the project will include one through lane in each direction of Route 322. Eastbound Route 322 left turns will be replaced with a new jug handle and signal at Witmer Road. Westbound Route 322 left turns will be replaced with a new roundabout and bypass lanes at the intersection of Milroy Road and Grayson Road. The project is slated to be completed in 2027.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.