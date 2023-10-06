DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be a traffic shift put in place on Friday, October 6 on westbound Route 22/322 and the ramp from eastbound Route 22/322 to I-81 north in Dauphin County.

According to PennDOT, traffic will be moved from the right lane to the left lane, which is currently closed. The right lane will then be closed.

The shift is expected to be put in place by the late afternoon.

Courtesy PennDOT

There are currently barriers in place on the bridges, these will remain in place and a 12-foot travel lane and 6-foot shoulder will be maintained through early November at the latest, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says this work is part of a project consisting of bridge preservation work, approach pavement work, sign and sign structure replacements, and other miscellaneous construction.