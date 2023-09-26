PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Tuesday that traffic is expected to be shifting at the median barrier project on the Wright’s Ferry Bridge, which connects York and Lancaster Counties.

According to PennDOT, weather permitting, the work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights beginning on Sunday, Oct. 1. Traffic will be restricted to a single in both directions. Two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions during the non work hours.

The traffic shift is expected to take at least a week to complete. After its completion, two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions while the median barrier is replaced.

This project includes improvements to the median barrier and other construction activities.