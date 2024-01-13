LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic will be shifted on Sunday on westbound Route 30 at the Wrights Ferry Bridge, which connects Lancaster and York counties.

Work is expected to begin to shift traffic at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. Westbound Route 30 traffic will be shifted toward the median so the contractor can paint lines and perform steel repairs under the bridge from the right shoulder.

While the shift is implemented, a lane restriction will be in place. The pattern is expected to be in place for one month. At this time, a lane shift that is in place on eastbound 30 will remain in place.

PennDOT said this project includes improvements to the median barrier and other construction activities.

Below is a map of where the shift will be taking place.