Traffic shift rescheduled for I-83 at Exit 4 in Southern York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced the postponement of a traffic shift on an Interstate 83 improvement project at Exit 4 in southern York County.

I-83 traffic is currently shifted toward the median while the outside portions of the structures and interstate are being reconstructed. The contractor originally had planned to begin implementation of a long-term traffic shift on southbound I-83 at Exit 4 this evening. The updated schedule follows:

Next week its contractor will restrict Interstate 83 to a single lane near Exit 4 to shift traffic to the outside lane and shoulder, paint lines, and set barrier in preparation for construction of the interior sections of the I-83 bridge over Route 851, the Deer Creek culvert, and the left lanes and shoulders of the interstate.

The contractor will shift southbound I-83 traffic overnight Monday, August 17, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and northbound I-83 traffic on Tuesday, August 18, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Flaggers will assist in shifting traffic on Route 851 between I-83 and Mt. Airy Road on Wednesday night, August 19.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction along I-83 during construction except for short-term off-peak lane closures to adjust traffic patterns. PennDOT expects the project to be completed in the Summer of 2021.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

