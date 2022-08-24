YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 83 are closed in York County after a truck hit the overpass for Route 74 near Exit 16 to Queen Street.

The overpass was cracked by the collision and the truck bed got stuck under the bridge.

Queen Street, which crosses over I-83, is also closed. According to Fritzi Schreffler, safety press officer for PennDOT, it is not known as of 3:20 p.m. how long the closure will last.

511 PA: I-83 @ EXIT 14 (PA 182 LEADER HEIGHTS)

Northbound traffic on I-81 is being diverted off at Exit14: Leaders Heights.

PennDOT is waiting on the bridge crew to arrive. No injuries have been reported at this time and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.