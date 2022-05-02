FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road is closed in Chambersburg due to a commercial truck striking and getting stuck under a railroad bridge.

According to county dispatch, Norland Ave. between Fifth Ave. and Scotland Ave. will remain closed for an unknown period of time.

No one was injured in the crash, but it will take time to remove the truck. Drivers should avoid the area and traffic will be diverted.