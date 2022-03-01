(WHTM) — I-81 southbound has closed both lanes at Exit 10 for a crash involving a truck and the overpass in Franklin County. According to PennDOT’s Fritzi Schreffler, motorists should expect significant delays in the area.

Traffic is being diverted off I-81 at Exit 10 and back onto the highway right after the site of the incident, according to Schreffler.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. To check the conditions of roadways, visit 511PA.