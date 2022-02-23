FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tuscarora Tunnel’s westbound tubes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. The tunnel is located on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between mileposts 186 and 187 near the Huntingdon/Franklin County line.

The eastbound tube will be bi-directional during the closure. Motorists should should slow down to the posted speed limits when entering the traffic shift.

To check the conditions of the roadway and other major roadways, visit 511pa by clicking here, or visit the Turnpike Travel Conditions Map by clicking here.