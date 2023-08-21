(WHTM) — Construction will begin on two Midstate bridges on Monday, Aug 28.

The Wright’s Ferry Bridge, which connects Lancaster and York counties is one of them. PennDOT will be working on the median and both lanes will remain open.

Veterans Memorial Bridge, also known as the Columbia-Wrightsvile Bridge, will be closed while it is under construction.

“The average daily traffic on the Wrights Ferry Bridge (or) the Route 30 bridge is 56,000 vehicles a day. The Columbia- Wrightsville bridge is upwards of 10,000 vehicles a day,” David Thompson of PennDOT said.

Currently, truckers have to avoid Veterans Memorial Bridge because of a weight restriction. This restriction will be lifted once the constriction is complete.