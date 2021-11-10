US 30 both directions shut down due to crashes in York and Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crashes have completely shut down both directions of US 30 between Wrightsville, York County, and Mountville, Lancaster County.

It’s affecting US 30 eastbound between Exit PA 441 – Columbia Marietta and Exit: Prospect Road and US 30 westbound between Exit: Mountville and Exit: PA 441 – Columbia/Marietta. All lanes are closed.

Lancaster County Control says there was a fatal accident in the eastbound lane where at least one is dead. Police are on the scene doing accident reconstruction and the lanes are expected to be closed until mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

