SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials of PennDOT are advising motorists in Susquehanna Township that the westbound lanes of Union Deposit Road will be open for the holiday weekend.

The westbound lanes were closed earlier in the week between Hill Street and Eastern Drive due to a pipe failure that caused a sinkhole.

PennDOT crews have repaired the pipe and placed a subbase at that location, Weather permitting, crews are expected to return Tuesday, May 31 to pave the roadway. Because of this work, the westbound lanes of UInion Deposit Road will be closed once again during daylight hours.

Access to the shopping center will still be available, and the eastbound lanes of the road will remain open during the road work.

A detour will be in place. Motorists traveling westbound on Union Deposit Road should take northbound Interstate 83 to westbound Route 22 to southbound Progress Avenue to Union Deposit Road.

Below is a map of where the work is being done, indicated by the red dot. The detour is indicated by the orange lines.