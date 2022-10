PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, US 11 is closed in both directions between Marysville and Duncannon, Perry County, on Wednesday morning.

All lanes of the roadway are closed between Valley Street and the exit for PA 274 West – Duncannon as of 7:51 a.m. on Oct. 26, according to 511PA.

The road is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, 511PA says, but it is not clear at this time how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.