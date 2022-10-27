YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 30 westbound is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near the city of York, according to a tweet from 511PA.

The westbound lanes of the roadway are closed between Kenneth Road and Market Street, according to the 511PA tweet from shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to 511PA, there is also a crash on US 30 eastbound at Kenneth Road causing a lane restriction as of shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Traffic cameras show backups in both directions and multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

It is not clear yet how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.