YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound is closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA.

All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. Zion Road as of 2:24 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to 511PA.

511PA also reported a lane restriction on U.S. 30 eastbound one mile west of the exit for PA 462 – Hallam as of 2:05 p.m on Nov. 8.

Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles on both sides of the roadway and in the median.

The closure was caused by a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. It is not known at this time how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.