(WHTM) -- Google is giving COVID testing help. The search engine has added a feature to help mobile users find free testing locations. Google Search will also help track down vaccination sites, you can even select by vaccine brands. Just search "COVID vaccines near me."

LG has unveiled its latest monitor, billed as a completely new format in the market. It's called Dual-Up, having a 16:8 aspect ratio, as opposed to 16:9. No word on pricing, but the company says Dual-Up will be available sometime in 2022.