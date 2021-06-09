Vehicle fire causing slowdown on I-81 northbound near Exit 34

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on I-81 northbound is causing delays approximately 1 mile north of Exit 34: Valley Green.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there is a lane restriction in place as the incident is cleared.

Drivers traveling in the area should expect some delays during their morning commute.

The condition of those involved is unknown.

