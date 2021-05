LOWER PAXTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck fire on I-81 northbound at Exit 72B: Linglestown is causing a traffic slowdown.

PennDOT says a lane restriction in place as the incident is cleared.

Dispatchers say there were no injuries as a result of the crash which started early Friday morning.

