Water main break in Hershey to close Cocoa Avenue until midnight

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main break has closed a major road in Hershey.

Both lanes of Cocoa Avenue (State Route 743) have closed due to a water main break. The closure stretched between Governor Road (State Route 322) and Fishburn Road.

Derry Township Police say the PA American Water Company is on scene and estimates the road re-opening around midnight.

This is a developing story, abc27 will provide updates as they become available.