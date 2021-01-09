Weekend closure for NB I-83, South Bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is warning drivers of weekend construction on John Harris Memorial Bridge along northbound Interstate 83, causing road closure between Exit 41, Lemoyne and Camp Hill, and Exit 43, 2nd Street in Harrisburg. The closure also includes the Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp.

A detour will be set for northbound I-83 traffic using westbound PA Route 581, northbound Interstate 81, and southbound Interstate 83.

Also, a detour will be set for the Lowther Street ramp traffic using Lowther Street, the southbound I-83 on-ramp at South 10th Street to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound.

Finally, an additional detour will be implemented for eastbound PA Route 581 traffic using Exit 6B (I-83/York) to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound.

Drivers can expect the closure to span from 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, until 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

The closure will allow for repairs to be made on a deteriorated expansion dam near the Second Street exit. According to PennDOT, “The dam allows the bridge deck to expand and contract with temperature changes and traffic movement on the deck while preventing water from reaching and damaging bridge elements below the deck.” While the bridge is safe to travel on, these immediate repairs will prevent further damage.

Traffic delays are expected, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes that avoid the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River. Several detours will be in place for northbound I-83 traffic in each direction.

To check local conditions and live cameras on major roadways, click here.